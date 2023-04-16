NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

