Nexum (NEXM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $664.20 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 97.1% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

