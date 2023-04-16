NFT (NFT) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. NFT has a total market cap of $803,791.72 and approximately $1,927.65 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018438 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,300.86 or 1.00033173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02191722 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,927.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.