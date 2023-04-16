Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Nicox Price Performance

NICXF stock remained flat at $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Nicox has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Get Nicox alerts:

About Nicox

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.