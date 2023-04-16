Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after buying an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 72,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

REXR opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.