Ninepoint Partners LP Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 292.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $99,390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $76,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $688.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $701.43 and a 200-day moving average of $662.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

