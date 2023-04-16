Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $436,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $362.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.97. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

