Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 634 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.85 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.