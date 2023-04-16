NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 400.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Stock Up 1.0 %

NMIH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 201,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

