North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NRT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.28. 91,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.01%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.58%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

