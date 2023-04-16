NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 9,639 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

