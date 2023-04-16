NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $13.34 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

