NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $16.54 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $207.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $276.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $231.99. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

