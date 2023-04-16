NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,301.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,201.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,026.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

