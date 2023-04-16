NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 4,202 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 661,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

