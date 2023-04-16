NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.15.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

