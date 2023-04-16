Northland Securities Lowers ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $812.25 million, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Articles

