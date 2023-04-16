NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $338.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.86.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.26.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

