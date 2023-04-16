NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

