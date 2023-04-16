NorthRock Partners LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after buying an additional 631,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after buying an additional 174,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

ABBV opened at $161.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $285.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

