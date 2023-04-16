NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 16,394 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

