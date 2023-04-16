NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 221.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,681 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.