NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $248.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $278.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

