Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

NUE stock opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

