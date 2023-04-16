NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Update

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NutraLife BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NLBS stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Get NutraLife BioSciences alerts:

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.