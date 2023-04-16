Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 146,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

