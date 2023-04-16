Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a growth of 249.7% from the March 15th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,038 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 398.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 133,020 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

JFR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 122,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,356. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

