Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NXJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 68,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,111. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,215,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 166,278 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,875 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 447,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 348,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

