Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NXJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 68,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,111. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.