Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

