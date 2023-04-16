NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. NVE makes up approximately 1.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVE by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the third quarter worth $244,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NVE during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in NVE by 10.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVE Trading Up 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,655. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $404.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.27.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 56.80%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.54%.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.