NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $267.58 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $660.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.24.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

