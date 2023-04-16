Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

