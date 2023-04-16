Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0772 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $441.83 million and $62.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.13 or 0.06998228 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00066899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07418707 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $87,506,779.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

