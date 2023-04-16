Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %
TSE:OLY opened at C$93.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.09. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$51.70 and a twelve month high of C$93.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market cap of C$225.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.52.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
