Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:OLY opened at C$93.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.09. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$51.70 and a twelve month high of C$93.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market cap of C$225.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

