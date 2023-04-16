Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Oncology Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ONPH opened at $0.17 on Friday. Oncology Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
About Oncology Pharma
