Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONPH opened at $0.17 on Friday. Oncology Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

