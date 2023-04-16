ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Reduced by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

