Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oportun Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Insider Activity

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,619.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,811,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Oportun Financial by 1,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 289,600 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 192,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

