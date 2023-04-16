Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Reduced by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

