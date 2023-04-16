Orbler Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $461.65 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Orbler has a total market cap of $461.65 million and approximately $222,488.21 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00007497 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

