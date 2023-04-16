Orbler Price Tops $2.27 on Top Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Orbler has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $462.50 million and approximately $205,162.46 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00007517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

