Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 2.5% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $107.56 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.58.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.