Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OLA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of CVE OLA opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40.

Insider Activity

About Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$169,020.00. In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$1,620,875.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$169,020.00.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

