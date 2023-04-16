OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Head to Head Review

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OSI Systems and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00

OSI Systems presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Canaan has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 145.73%. Given Canaan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 8.74% 14.99% 6.50% Canaan 16.12% 15.36% 12.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares OSI Systems and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.0% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.45 $115.35 million $5.96 17.11 Canaan $634.88 million 0.84 $95.44 million $0.61 5.11

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Canaan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

