Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $19.20 during midday trading on Friday. 28,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,361. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

