Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $246,015.17 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00318466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00073190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00534978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00438316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,703,365 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

