Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases £149.60 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($185.26).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

ONT opened at GBX 237 ($2.93) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 169.60 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 372.50 ($4.61). The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.78.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.70) to GBX 390 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 529 ($6.55) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.