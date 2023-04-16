PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR to $46.67 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PACCAR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.42.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

