Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,553. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,719.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.60.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.