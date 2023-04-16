Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.0 days.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance
PRXXF stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (PRXXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.