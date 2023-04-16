Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.0 days.

PRXXF stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

