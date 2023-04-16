Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,337,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 5,885,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 602.4 days.

Parex Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PARXF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,249. Parex Resources has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PARXF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

